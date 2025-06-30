Love Island Drama: Heart Rate Challenge Fuels Feud in Villa

Fiji — Tensions escalated in the latest episode of Love Island USA as contestants engaged in a heart rate challenge that ignited an unexpected feud. During the episode aired on June 29, 2025, contestants including Chelley Bissainthe and Huda Mustafa found themselves at odds over fellow islander Ace Greene.

The heart rate challenge, designed to stimulate attraction between couples, turned steamy when Huda’s intense performance for Ace drew the ire of Chelley. The villa was buzzing after the introduction of Casa Amor, leading feelings to bubble over that night.

“I just think she went too far,” Chelley expressed, referring to Huda’s suggestive routine that involved twerking and an unexpected makeout session with Ace. Despite the competition aspect of the game, this playful activity caused a rift between the two friends.

In the aftermath of the challenge, the episode showcased various relationships as the cast navigated their feelings for one another. While Olandria Carthen and Elan Bibas appeared stable, others like Cierra Ortega and Nic Vansteenberghe faced complications reuniting after time apart during Casa Amor.

As the drama unfolded on-screen, viewers felt the tension as Chris Seeley attempted to build a connection with Chelley despite Huda’s performance. “I like her—I’m still interested,” Chris mentioned, revealing his intentions to keep Ace informed about potential connections.

This week in the villa also saw the heart rates of contestants like Iris Kendall and Andreina Santos raised by their partners, setting the stage for further romantic entanglements.

The episode ended on a suspenseful note, promising more twists and turns as relationships evolve within the villa. New episodes of Love Island USA air nightly on Peacock.