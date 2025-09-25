Love Island Games Season 2: Who Got Dumped This Week?

LOS ANGELES, California — The drama continues in Love Island Games Season 2 as Islanders face elimination based on weekly performances. Episode 3 revealed significant twists, keeping fans on edge of their seats.

This season remains true to its promise that challenges have real consequences. Contestants must navigate various competitions to earn safety for themselves or their partners. Those who struggle risk being sent home, while the last standing couple will win a record-breaking cash prize of $250,000.

In the latest episode, Kay Kay Gray from USA Season 5 and Chris Seeley from USA Season 7 found themselves in a precarious position after failing to impress during the heart rate challenge. They were previously involved in the elimination of Mert Okatan and Soléne Favreau and seemed strong but faced imminent danger themselves.

The couple Nicola from Love Island Malta and Isaiah from USA Season 4 made a game-changing move by sending two boys and two girls from the bottom performers into a duel. Chris and Johnny faced off, alongside Kay Kay and Andrea Carmona from USA Season 6. Despite fierce competition, Johnny ultimately won, sealing Chris’s fate.

A series of unfortunate events led to Mert and Soléne getting dumped after being at risk from the earlier challenge. With America’s Vote putting them in the bottom three, the outcome hinged on their choice between fan votes or chance mystery gifts. Their decision to go with the fan vote proved detrimental, as they ended up with the fewest votes.

Charlie Georgiou from Birmingham, UK, experienced further bad luck, echoing his previous season’s journey after being the first boy bombshell to be eliminated. After a shaky start and several back-to-back challenges, he found himself relying on the Islanders’ vote, finishing with five to Kendall Washington‘s nine.

Season 2 streams every night except Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock, keeping viewers engaged in the ongoing twists and turns of the game.