Love Island Games Season 2 Set to Premiere September 16 on Peacock

Fiji, September 9, 2025 – As summer draws to a close, Peacock is preparing for the launch of Season 2 of Love Island Games, premiering on September 16. The two-hour premiere will air at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT. Viewers can expect episodes to stream every Thursday through Tuesday.

This season introduces a live voting component through the Love Island USA app, allowing fans to influence which couples recouple, stay, or leave the villa. The game format will feature both team and couples’ challenges, putting Islanders in various dating scenarios amid new twists.

The first round of contestants includes Islanders from the USA, UK, France, Malta, Belgium, and the Netherlands, with more participants expected to join later. Notable returnees from Love Island USA include Andrea Carmona, Andreina Santos, and Isaiah Campbell, among others.

Comedian Iain Stirling will return as the series narrator, while Maura Higgins will host the weekly Love Island Aftersun. Cely Vazquez will take on the role of Social Ambassador.

As the series unfolds in a vibrant villa setting, fans can look forward to unexpected romantic developments and fierce competition as Islanders chase their second chance at love.

This season promises to keep audiences engaged with its unique format and dynamic interactions between beloved contestants.