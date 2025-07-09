Entertainment
Love Island USA Couple Reveals Bedroom Secret Amid Drama
LOS ANGELES, CA – Chris Seeley and Huda Mustafa are the latest couple to reveal the details of their intimate encounter on the dating show Love Island USA. During the July 7 episode, the couple shared that they engaged in sexual activity in the villa’s communal bedroom while other contestants were asleep.
Chris admitted to fellow islander Bryan Arenales at the end of the episode that he and Huda took their relationship to the next level, describing the experience as a significant step in their connection. “I really appreciate her being vulnerable. I really do like her,” Chris said.
Before this development, Chris had been hesitant to disclose their secret to the rest of the cast, stating, “I wasn’t going to tell anybody. [But] I couldn’t do it any more. I just didn’t want to tell the other boys.”
In the same episode, Bryan commented that he suspected something physical had happened between Chris and Huda. Chris elaborated in a confessional, saying, “It definitely made us feel stronger in our physical connection. That is really all I can say about that.”
Huda previously had a relationship with Jeremiah Brown, with whom she also shared intimate moments during the show. Earlier, during a conversation with the other girls, she teased that she had a secretive journey, stating, “I wish I could tell you what I want to tell you.”
The ongoing season of Love Island USA, which expanded from the original U.K. version that premiered in 2002, has continued to show the ups and downs of relationships among the contestants. New episodes are released six days a week on Peacock, with the season finale set to air on July 13.
