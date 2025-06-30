Love Island USA Issues Serious Warning Against Cyberbullying

New York, United States – Love Island USA, now in its seventh season, has issued a grave warning urging fans to stop cyberbullying and harassing contestants. The plea follows a surge in negative online comments, particularly after recent eliminations and the introduction of new singles.

Host Ariana Madix, alongside Peacock and the show’s social media platforms, has called on viewers to demonstrate kindness. This awareness campaign highlights troubling incidents, including Noah Sheline’s heartfelt TikTok appeal regarding the mental health of his ex, Huda Mustafa. Additionally, severe antisemitic remarks targeting Jewish Canadian contestant Elan Bibas have drawn public condemnation from the Anti-Defamation League.

Since its debut on June 2, the show has generated over 54 million social media interactions by June 19. However, the atmosphere has darkened significantly as attacks on cast members became more pronounced, especially post-elimination.

Earlier this week, viewers witnessed a moment between Elan Bibas and Huda Mustafa on the show, marking a shift in their relationship. That Tuesday, as tensions rose, Peacock aired a dedicated message addressing the hostility, and the show reiterated its stance on platforms like X and Instagram.

The situation prompted the Anti-Defamation League to speak up, affirming the need for a respectful dialogue surrounding contestants and advocating against cyberbullying.