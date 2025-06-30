Love Island USA Issues Warning Against Cyberbullying Contestants

LOS ANGELES, California – Love Island USA, now in its seventh season, has issued a serious warning to its fans about cyberbullying and harassment directed at contestants. The announcement comes after a spike in negative comments towards cast members following eliminations and the introduction of new singles.

Host Ariana Madix, along with Peacock and the show’s social media accounts, has encouraged viewers to treat the participants kindly. This warning highlights specific instances, including Noah Sheline’s recent TikTok appeal for kindness towards his ex, Huda Mustafa, and the antisemitic attacks against Elan Bibas, a Jewish Canadian contestant. The Anti-Defamation League condemned the hateful comments.

The social media discourse around the show has escalated significantly. From June 2 to June 19 alone, Love Island USA amassed 54 million interactions across social media platforms.

Earlier this week, a special segment aired where Elan Bibas and Huda Mustafa shared a kiss on the show, which further ignited online commentary.

On Tuesday, the show’s producers and host reiterated their message, urging viewers to be mindful of their words and actions online. They emphasized the impact of hate speech and bullying on contestants’ mental health.

In response to the toxic environment, viewers have seen multiple appeals for kindness, with Sheline’s story resonating with many fans. The show’s strong fan base has intensified as it regularly showcases its cast’s relationships and personal journeys.

This situation encourages a deeper conversation about social media’s effects on reality television contestants, emphasizing the responsibility viewers hold when engaging online.