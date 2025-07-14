Love Island USA’s TJ Palma Discusses Heartbreak and Controversial Exits

LOS ANGELES, CA — TJ Palma, a recent contestant on Season 7 of Love Island USA, has opened up about his emotional journey since being dumped from the villa. After he was introduced as a bombshell by Megan Thee Stallion in Episode 15, Palma formed a budding connection with Kendall, which was ultimately severed when he was voted out in Episode 27.

In a recent interview with Decider, Palma expressed understanding regarding his former partner dating fellow contestant Garcia. “That’s what the Love Island experience is at the end of the day,” he said. “If he were there just being friends with someone and not trying to explore it, he would be doing himself a disservice.”

Palma’s departure mirrored Kendal’s own complicated romantic entanglements. After Palma’s exit, Kendall has since coupled up with fellow bombshell, and the two seemed to have developed a closeness during the subsequent episodes.

Despite the heartbreak, Palma found solace by connecting with Charlie Georgiou, another dumped contestant. Their shared experiences in the villa helped both navigate their feelings post-show. “We went through similar experiences,” Palma noted. “I am heartbroken. It’s a tough situation.”

When asked about his time on the show and what it was like being introduced by Megan Thee Stallion, Palma recalled feeling “super nerve-wracking.” His entrance was particularly memorable, and he felt it was the best way to join the cast, despite the immediacy of the change.

Palma also addressed the backlash he faced over ranking the new girls poorly during a kissing challenge. “I didn’t want to step on their toes and rate all their girls tens,” he explained. “I wanted Iris to feel special when she came around.”

As Season 7 nears its finale, Palma has high praise for the couple he believes will win. “I think Amaya and Bryan will probably take it home,” he said. “They’ve been hitting it off strong.”

The reunion episode promises to address several controversial moments, including criticisms around contestant Ortega‘s exit, which was announced due to a personal situation unrelated to gameplay. Ortega faced backlash after old social media posts resurfaced, leading to her departure from the villa. She issued a public apology, acknowledging that her comments were harmful and offensive.

Despite the drama, Palma appears optimistic about his experience on Love Island, insisting, “I’m happy for the experience, and it worked out.”