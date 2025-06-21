Love Island USA Recoupling Shakes Up Relationships Ahead of New Episode

LOS ANGELES, CA — A dramatic recoupling on Love Island USA left fans eager for more after the June 17 episode, where shocking decisions were made and one contestant was eliminated.

This season has been full of surprises, especially with the arrival of bombshells and sudden relationship changes. During the latest episode, Jeremiah surprised Islanders by choosing Iris Kendall over his previous partner, Huda Mustafa. Jeremiah explained his choice, saying, “I chose Iris because she was thrown into a total s—storm and was somehow always level-headed.”

Huda expressed her disappointment, adding that she was willing to give Jeremiah another chance, despite their history. “He told me he still cares about me,” she said.

In a twist of events, Jalen Brown was voted off the show after a short stay. His time in the villa lasted from Day 9 until the latest recoupling, where he was ultimately eliminated by an 8-4 vote among the cast.

Despite the heartbreak for some, other couples flourished in the episode. Nicolas Vansteenberghe and Cierra Ortega, along with Hannah Fields and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez, solidified their relationships. New couple Ace Greene and Chelley Bissainthe officially began dating, while Austin Shepard and Amaya Espinal chose to couple up as well.

The next episode of Love Island USA is set to air on Thursday, June 19, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Peacock. New episodes will be released daily except Wednesdays.

With each episode filled with surprises, fans can expect more thrilling moments as Season 7 unfolds.