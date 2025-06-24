Love Island USA Season 7 Returns After Dramatic Recoupling

LOS ANGELES, CA — Love Island USA Season 7 is heating up with new twists and dramatic recouplings. The latest episode aired on June 17, featuring significant changes among the islanders in Fiji.

One of the most shocking moments came as Jeremiah chose to pair with bombshell Iris Kendall instead of returning to his previous partner, Huda Mustafa. Jeremiah explained his decision, stating, ‘I chose Iris because she was thrown into a total s—storm and was somehow always level-headed.’ He added, ‘I’m excited to see where it goes.’

Despite being left single, Huda expressed her willingness to give Jeremiah another chance, saying he still cared for her. Meanwhile, the couples Nicolas Vansteenberghe with Cierra Ortega, and Hannah Fields with Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez, remain steady, while Ace Greene and Chelley Bissainthe officially became a couple.

Viewers will need to mark their calendars, as the show will not air a new episode on Wednesday. Instead, the next installment of Love Island USA will be available to stream on Thursday, June 19, starting at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

The excitement continues as Love Island prepares for one of its biggest events, Casa Amor, beginning June 23. During this twist, half the islanders will move to a new villa, leaving their partners behind. Host Ariana Madix hinted at even more unexpected developments with the new format this season.

As the clock counts down to Casa Amor, fans await the new introductions and potential shake-ups. Viewers will soon discover how these changes will affect the dynamics of the islanders as they face love and loyalty tests over a dramatic four-day period.