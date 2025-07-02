Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 26 Streaming Tonight

LOS ANGELES, CA — Love Island USA Season 7 continues with Episode 26 streaming tonight, July 1, on Peacock. Fans can tune in at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT to catch the latest twists and turns in the villa.

After 25 episodes filled with drama and romantic escapades, the competition heats up as viewers are treated to new episodes on most days of the week. However, Love Island does not air on Wednesdays, so set your reminders for tonight’s exciting episode.

The season features a cast of charismatic singles navigating love and relationships in a beautiful Fijian villa. Hosted by Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules, the show has attracted viewers with its blend of drama and romance. Each episode runs between 55 and 70 minutes, and recent episodes have seen significant recouplings that may change the dynamics of relationships within the villa.

In addition to the regular episodes, viewers are able to participate in fan voting sessions, which can impact the course of the show. This interactive aspect has been a staple of Love Island, allowing audiences to feel more connected to the outcome of the characters’ journeys.

The only way to watch this season is through a Peacock subscription, which starts at $7.99 per month with ads or $13.99 for an ad-free experience. Episode 26 is anticipated to provide more romantic developments and cliffhangers for viewers to discuss.

As the season nears its conclusion, the excitement and stakes are higher than ever. Will current couples stay together, or will new bombshells stir things up? Tune in tonight to find out.