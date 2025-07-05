Love Island USA Season 7 Premieres with New Twists and Challenges

Los Angeles, CA – The popular dating reality show, “Love Island USA,” kicked off its seventh season with a fresh set of singles competing for love and a cash prize of $100,000. The season premiered on June 3, 2025, and is set to air nightly on Peacock.

This season features 10 new Islanders: Ace, Austin, Bell-A, Chelly, Huda, Jeremiah, Nic, Olandria, Taylor, and Yulissa. Hosted by Ariana Madix, known for her role in “Vanderpump Rules,” the show promises to deliver not only romance but also unexpected surprises with new ‘bombshells’ entering the Villa.

Episodes are available to stream at 6 p.m. PT and 9 p.m. ET. Viewers can subscribe to Peacock for access, with options starting at $7.99 per month for a basic plan. To ensure fans don’t miss any action, new episodes will air each night except Wednesdays.

The official synopsis of the season highlights the challenges and dramas that the Islanders will face while coupled up in a beautiful Fijian villa, where they will engage in heart-racing challenges and face the temptation of recoupling.

“Love Island USA” has gained significant popularity in recent years, especially after its viral success last year, which brought on the largest viewing numbers for the American remake. This season aims to build upon that momentum, creating more twists and dynamics as the competition progresses.