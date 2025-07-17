Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion Set for August Release

LOS ANGELES, CA — The reunion for Love Island USA‘s Season 7 is set to air on Peacock on August 25, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, following the dramatic finale on July 13. This marks the second reunion special for the series after last year’s event.

Host of the reunion will be Madix, alongside Bravo’s Cohen, bringing additional flair to the popular format. The reunion will feature this season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and the season’s bombshells as they reflect on their time in the Villa.

As fans eagerly await the reunion, speculation continues about which cast members will appear. While most of the final six couples are expected to return, including winners Nicolandria and their fellow competitors, the attendance of some Islanders is uncertain due to previous controversies.

Actors Cierra and Yulissa are particularly in question; both left early this season after resurfaced recordings and social media posts revealed their use of racist slurs. Though Cierra was involved in major plot points, Yulissa’s lack of inclusion in the finale recap suggests she may not return for the reunion.

Fans also noted recent actions on social media, such as bombshell Caine Bacon, who was reportedly uninvited due to derogatory remarks made in a TikTok video. The show has faced significant backlash over racist behavior this season, prompting producers to reconsider future casting processes.

An insider mentioned that producers plan to “hire more people” to investigate potential participants’ social media histories more thoroughly. Their aim is to eliminate candidates with any offensive remarks or behaviors before they can participate on the show. They stressed, “We absolutely cannot have another season like the one we are about to wrap up.”

As casting for Season 8 begins, viewers remain hopeful that changes will lead to a more positive experience in the upcoming cycle. The continued evolution of the Love Island franchise reflects the pressures and expectations of modern reality television.