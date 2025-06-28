Love Island USA Season 7 Shakes Things Up with Casa Amor Twist

Fiji – The popular dating show, Love Island USA, is back with its seventh season, bringing drama and excitement to fans. With the latest twist known as Casa Amor, contestants are facing new challenges in their relationships.

Casa Amor separates the guys and girls from their partners for a week, allowing newcomers to tempt them. Host announced to the contestants, “You all are officially single Islanders again,” marking a fresh start for relationships.

One standout this season is 24-year-old model, who boasts, “I rate myself a 10 out of 10 because brains, beauty, body… I’m bringing a lot of things that the boys are going to want.” This level of confidence is expected to shake up the dynamics within the Villa.

A new episode of Love Island USA will release on Thursday, June 26, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET after a break on Wednesdays. While episodes air nightly from Sunday to Tuesday, fans must wait until Thursday for the next installment.

June 24’s episode ended on a cliffhanger as two original Islanders, Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen, appeared to be eliminated. However, they were later seen driving off together in a teaser, leaving viewers wondering about their fate.

During this season, contestants are introduced to new bombshells while forming new couples, testing their connections. The show’s format, filmed in real-time with a slight delay, means that viewers will see the repercussions of these twists unfold shortly after.

Love Island USA continues to engage its audience and influence who stays and who goes through viewer voting. The dramatic twists, emotional farewells, and potential new romances keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Fans can watch Love Island USA on Peacock with a subscription required to stream the show. Premium plans start at $7.99 a month.