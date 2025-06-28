Entertainment
Love Island USA Season 7 Shakes Things Up with Casa Amor Twist
Fiji – The popular dating show, Love Island USA, is back with its seventh season, bringing drama and excitement to fans. With the latest twist known as Casa Amor, contestants are facing new challenges in their relationships.
Casa Amor separates the guys and girls from their partners for a week, allowing newcomers to tempt them. Host announced to the contestants, “You all are officially single Islanders again,” marking a fresh start for relationships.
One standout this season is 24-year-old model, who boasts, “I rate myself a 10 out of 10 because brains, beauty, body… I’m bringing a lot of things that the boys are going to want.” This level of confidence is expected to shake up the dynamics within the Villa.
A new episode of Love Island USA will release on Thursday, June 26, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET after a break on Wednesdays. While episodes air nightly from Sunday to Tuesday, fans must wait until Thursday for the next installment.
June 24’s episode ended on a cliffhanger as two original Islanders, Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen, appeared to be eliminated. However, they were later seen driving off together in a teaser, leaving viewers wondering about their fate.
During this season, contestants are introduced to new bombshells while forming new couples, testing their connections. The show’s format, filmed in real-time with a slight delay, means that viewers will see the repercussions of these twists unfold shortly after.
Love Island USA continues to engage its audience and influence who stays and who goes through viewer voting. The dramatic twists, emotional farewells, and potential new romances keep fans on the edge of their seats.
Fans can watch Love Island USA on Peacock with a subscription required to stream the show. Premium plans start at $7.99 a month.
Recent Posts
- BBB Reports Over 3,600 Business Scam Cases Since 2022
- Thalia Besson Returns as Geneviève in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5
- Florinda Meza Faces Backlash After Series Premiere on Max
- Warriors Prepare for Free Agency as Kuminga’s Future Looms
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement