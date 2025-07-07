Love Island USA Season 7 Sparks Drama Amid Heart Rate Challenge

Miami, FL — A new episode of Love Island USA is set to launch on Thursday, July 3, at 9 p.m. ET, following an explosive heart-rate challenge that ignited tensions among the islanders. This season, which began on June 3, features host Ariana Madix and a mix of dramatic relationships and recouplings.

The heart-rate challenge brought to light some of the islanders’ hidden feelings, creating friction among contestants including Nic, Elan, Cierra, Chelley, Huda, and Ace. As a result, the fallout is expected to shape the narrative in the villa moving forward.

In a recent twist, fans saw Taylor couple up with Clarke, officially ending his connection with Olandria. Meanwhile, America’s favorite, Amaya, appears to have moved on from Zak, leaving viewers guessing what might happen next.

In response to rising tensions and online scrutiny, Production urged fans to remain kind to the islanders. “Please just remember they’re real people,” they said in a statement shared during the June 24 episode. “We love our fans. We love our Islanders. We don’t love cyberbullying, harassment or hate.”

The upcoming episode will also provide coverage of the latest recoupling results, contributing to an already complex dynamic among islanders. Several contestants have already expressed suspicion and jealousy, leading to intense discussions and decisions.

New episodes of Love Island USA stream on Peacock daily except Wednesdays, with recap episodes airing on Saturdays. With drama heating up in the villa, fans are eager to tune in to see how the relationships continue to evolve.