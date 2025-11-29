Entertainment
Everybody Loves Raymond Reunion Draws 6.32 Million Viewers on CBS
LOS ANGELES, CA – The “Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion” special aired on CBS on November 24, 2025, attracting 6.32 million viewers. This makes it the most-watched primetime entertainment special of the 2025-26 TV season so far, according to Nielsen ratings.
CBS will broadcast an encore of this popular reunion on November 28, taking advantage of the strong viewer interest. The special outperformed all other non-sports primetime programs this season, only trailing behind popular shows like “60 Minutes,” “Tracker,” “Dancing With the Stars,” and “Matlock.” It also marked the biggest viewership for a CBS special since the 77th Emmy Awards, which garnered 7.59 million viewers in September.
Hosted by Ray Romano and Phil Rosenthal, the 90-minute special featured several cast members including Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Madylin Sweeten, and Monica Horan. The cast reminisced about their experiences on the show, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and memorable moments. “Everybody Loves Raymond” premiered in 1996 and ran for nine seasons until 2005.
The reunion not only celebrated the show’s legacy but also honored late cast members, including Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle. During the event, special attention was given to the Sweeten siblings, Madylin and Sullivan, who discussed their brother Sawyer’s passing and their ongoing work with the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
Viewers were treated to heartfelt tributes and a nostalgic look back at one of America’s favorite sitcoms. Romano expressed the emotional impact of returning to the set, stating, “It felt like we never left.” The reunion captured the spirit of the show that remains beloved by fans even two decades after its finale.
