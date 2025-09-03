Low-Rise Denim Fashion Returns with Celebrities Leading the Trend

NEW YORK, NY — Low-rise denim is making a comeback, with celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Alix Earle embracing the Y2K style. Earle recently wore a pair of these jeans, calling them “the cutest jeans ever” and saying, “I feel vintage.”

Jenner also showcased the trend on Instagram, wearing a vintage version of the same denim style earlier this summer. This revival may have been influenced by her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, who is a longtime fan of True Religion, a brand known for its distinct low-rise jeans.

Chalamet has donned True Religion apparel multiple times this year, from hosting Saturday Night Live to numerous red carpet appearances. Other celebrities, including musicians Anitta and Megan Thee Stallion, have also modeled for True Religion’s recent campaigns.

Megan Thee Stallion even wore the world’s tiniest True Religion cutoffs during her headlining performance at Coachella this summer. Jennifer Lopez also embraced the trend last December, opting for a vintage True Religion bootcut style during a casual outing in Beverly Hills.

With True Religion currently offering discounts of up to 70% off sitewide, many fashion enthusiasts are keen to refresh their wardrobe with these classic styles. Customers have praised the brand’s bestsellers, including a distressed bootcut jean that boasts a five-star rating from over 70 reviews.

For those looking for styles similar to Lopez’s, flared fits and high-rise options are available at discounted prices. True Religion also offers baggier mid-rise options for those who might not be ready for the low-rise renaissance. Additionally, there are deeply discounted khaki cargo pants for those preferring an alternative to denim.

This article was written by a Commerce Writer/Reporter for Page Six Style, who has been with the publication since 2020. The writer also contributes to USA Today and Parade, focusing on star fashion and product recommendations.