Sports
Lozano and Juárez Clash in Pumas vs. Pachuca Showdown
Ciudad Universitaria, México — This Sunday, Pumas will face Pachuca in the Estadio Olímpico Universitario for the Jornada 2 match of the Apertura 2025. This encounter features a compelling matchup between two coaches with roots in collegiate soccer.
Pachuca is led by Jaime Lozano, who has a successful history with national teams, securing a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and winning the 2023 Gold Cup. However, he has struggled to replicate that success at the club level. While Pumas attempted to recruit him in February after firing South American coach Gustavo Lema, they eventually chose Efraín Juárez instead.
This season marks Lozano’s first with Pachuca, where he seeks his second win in the Apertura 2025. He has faced Pumas three times as a coach, recording two wins and one loss, a positive track record as he prepares to return to familiar ground.
Reflecting on his return, Lozano shared, “Whenever you go there, it’s unavoidable to remember everything beautiful you lived. It was a dream to be a professional player, and this institution trusted me. I hope to give back with good performances.”
On the other hand, Efraín Juárez will defend his former club as he embarks on his managerial career in Liga MX, following a double championship victory in Colombia. This match will be his first against Pachuca as a head coach.
Juárez, who watched Lozano play during his time at Pumas, now faces him on the sidelines in a noteworthy matchup of two coaches with deep connections to the club. Pumas have only lost once to Pachuca in their last 12 encounters, boasting five wins and six draws.
This Sunday’s matchup promises a blend of nostalgia and rivalry as both coaches strive for victory.
