Lozano Prepares for Emotional Match Against Former Club Pachuca

San Diego, CA — In the lead-up to a highly anticipated match against CF Pachuca, Mexican international Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano expressed mixed emotions but one thing is certain: he won’t celebrate if he scores against his former club. “No, no,” Lozano said when asked about the possibility of celebrating a goal during his debut at Snapdragon Stadium on Tuesday night. “Of course not.”

Lozano, who played for Pachuca from 2014 to 2017, launched his nearly decade-long European career with PSV Eindhoven and Napoli. On Tuesday, he will face the Tuzos for the first time in eight years following his departure. Despite his loyalty to his childhood team, Lozano’s current focus is on San Diego, the MLS club he has helped to a dream start in its inaugural 2025 season.

With seven goals and eight assists so far this season, Lozano has played a pivotal role in San Diego’s rise in the Western Conference. For him, the approach will remain the same during the Leagues Cup. “I always like to win,” Lozano stated about his intentions in the tournament. “Every time I play, I try to do my best, give 100%, and look to win. I believe all the young players on the team have that same mentality.”

Looking ahead, San Diego will face Tigres UANL on August 1 and Mazatlán on August 5, but Lozano understands that the match against Pachuca holds a special significance. “So many feelings,” he shared. “It’s the first time I face them since I left Pachuca. I know a lot of people there.”

Setting emotions aside, Lozano and his teammates are eager to make a mark in the Leagues Cup, according to head coach Mikey Varas. “It means a lot, it’s the first time we participate together in a different tournament outside the league,” Varas told reporters. “And obviously, it’s a prestigious tournament, able to compete against the best teams in LIGA MX.”

Lozano added, “It’s important for the boys, for the club, and for the entire team. It’s a tournament that can mean a lot for us.”