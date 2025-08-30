LSU’s Caden Durham Emerges as Star Running Back

BATON ROUGE, La. — Caden Durham, a rising star running back for LSU, has quickly become one of the team’s most exciting offensive players. Known for his vision on the field and ability to evade defenders, Durham showcases a maturity in his game that surpasses his age.

His success is not solely due to his talent. It is the strong family foundation and unwavering support from his parents that have helped Durham achieve his current status. They have instilled in him values such as dedication and discipline, crucial qualities for any athlete.

Durham’s parents both have impressive sports backgrounds. His father, Corey Durham Sr., played football at Douglass High School in Oklahoma. Caden credits him as his primary inspiration for taking up the sport at a young age. “He was the reason that I started playing football,” Durham said. “Since I was like 5, he was teaching me how to cut, how to read blocks, how to read the hole, how to read the defense.”

In addition to football, Durham’s mother, Staneshia Bell, also played a significant role in his athletic development. A former standout track athlete at the University of Oklahoma, she was a conference champion in the 60-meter dash and an All-American in the 4×400 relay. “My mom was one of the main reasons why I started running track,” Caden said. “She is a big influence. I can go to her about a lot of stuff, the good and the bad. She always keeps me level-headed.”

Corey and Staneshia represent a unique combination of football toughness and track excellence, which is evident every time Caden steps onto the field. Their influence extends beyond just athletic skills; they have helped shape his personality and work ethic. Everything Caden displays in his game today can be traced back to the foundational values his parents instilled in him from an early age.

As he carves out his own legacy with the Tigers, the impact of his parents is evident in every play he makes.