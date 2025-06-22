Sports
LSU and Coastal Carolina Clash in Thrilling College World Series Game 2
OMAHA, Nebraska — LSU and Coastal Carolina met in Game 2 of the College World Series championship on June 22, 2025. LSU entered the game one win away from its second national title in three years, while Coastal Carolina faced elimination.
The game started with fireworks but quickly descended into controversy. Coastal Carolina’s head coach Kevin Schnall and first-base coach Matt Schilling were ejected after a heated argument with home plate umpire Angel Campos in the first inning over pitch calls.
Despite the distraction, Coastal Carolina struck first in the second inning. Designated hitter Dean Mihos launched a home run to left field, giving the Chanticleers a 1-0 lead.
LSU responded in the third inning when Daniel Dickinson led off with a single. Michael Braswell bunted him over to second base, and Ethan Frey followed with a double to left, driving in Dickinson and tying the game 1-1.
Anthony Eyanson pitched solidly for LSU, accumulating six strikeouts by the third inning. Meanwhile, Jacob Morrison took the mound for Coastal Carolina, aiming to keep his undefeated season intact at 12-0.
The stakes are high, as a victory for Coastal Carolina would force a decisive Game 3 on June 23. If LSU wins, they will claim their eighth national championship.
As the game continues, both teams are looking for crucial plays to secure the win. The tension builds as each inning unfolds.
