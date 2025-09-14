LSU Defense Eyes Dominance Against Hungry Florida Team

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU’s defense has been a force through the first two games of the season, dominating both Clemson and Louisiana Tech. This performance marks a revival for a program eager to reclaim its reputation for strong defensive play.

Linebacker Harold Perkins is at the center of this resurgence, showcasing speed and energy as he leads the team. After a challenging previous season where he had to shoulder the defensive responsibilities alone, Perkins now benefits from a supportive unit, resulting in what many consider an elite defense.

Next on the schedule for Perkins and LSU is a showdown against the Florida Gators, the first SEC matchup of the year, set for Saturday night in Death Valley. The Gators bring an exciting challenge, featuring quarterback DJ Lagway, a former five-star prospect with impressive potential despite a shaky performance in Week 2.

“One, he’s hard to get on the ground,” Perkins said of Lagway. “Whenever we get back there, we have to wrap up and bring him down because he’s a big dude. He can sling it, too, throwing the ball all over the field. In my opinion, he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the country, so we’re going to have to get after him.”

In his two games this year, Lagway has completed 38-of-51 passes for 342 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception. His experience includes a challenging freshman year in 2024, where he threw 12 touchdowns against nine interceptions and accumulated 1,915 yards. This season, he is supported by running back Jadan Baugh and standout receivers including Eugene Wilson, Vernell Brown, and J. Michael Sturdivant.

"I think they're talented," Perkins said of Florida's offense. "They've got receivers, their offensive line is huge and fast. It's going to be a battle for sure. We know what happened to them last week, so they're going to come into this game ten times more hungry. We know the opponent we're about to face."

The Gators’ motivation comes from a narrow 18-16 loss to USF at home, raising the stakes for their upcoming game against LSU. With their season hanging in the balance, Florida is determined to rebound against the Tigers.

LSU’s defense has shown the talent, tackling, and discipline necessary to be one of the best in the nation. As Lagway and his skilled teammates arrive in Baton Rouge, it’s vital for LSU to maintain their consistency.

"I think it's all the buy-in from the guys," Perkins stated. "We've got a lot more than 11 dudes playing really good defense right now. We're all buying into Coach Baker's culture — flying around, having fun, making havoc plays. Our mindset, like Coach Kelly says, is to go 1-0 every single day — Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. We're not worried about the past. We're focused on where our feet are right now."