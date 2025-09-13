No. 3 LSU Edges Louisiana Tech in 23-7 Victory

BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 3 LSU defeated Louisiana Tech 23-7 on Saturday night, maintaining an undefeated record of 2-0 in the season.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw for 237 yards and one touchdown, while LSU’s offensive line struggled to maintain control against the Bulldogs. Coach Brian Kelly expressed dissatisfaction with the overall performance, noting, “We’re not happy with production across the board. I’m not happy with the performance, but it’s a win.”

The Tigers’ defense excelled, limiting Louisiana Tech to just 154 total yards. LSU was only challenged late in the game when reserve quarterback Blake Baker connected with a Bulldogs receiver for a 33-yard touchdown pass with 4:02 remaining.

LSU outgained Louisiana Tech by 211 yards and dominated possession time, holding the ball for 36 minutes and 52 seconds compared to 23 minutes and 8 seconds for Louisiana Tech. Kayshon Boutte caught eight passes for 94 yards. “I was just out there having fun, letting the game come to me,” said Boutte, a transfer from Kentucky. Kelly commended him, saying, “That’s what we expected from him.”

Despite solid performances from players like Boutte and Malik Nabers, LSU faced challenges converting drives into points. The Tigers started with Nussmeier’s interception during their opening drive, which set a troubling tone. Kelly pointed to a “lack of execution” as a contributing factor to the close score, stating, “Everybody collectively did not live up to the standard that we have set here.”

LSU’s struggle to break away from Louisiana Tech mirrored other games from the day where major teams like Minnesota and No. 14 Florida State had leads of 48 or more points.

In terms of injuries, center Charles Moore and tight end Mason Taylor left the game due to injuries, as did defensive edge rusher Omar Speights. Kelly confirmed they would undergo imaging on Sunday to assess their conditions.

Looking ahead, Louisiana Tech will host New Mexico State in their Conference USA opener next Saturday, while LSU prepares to face Florida in their SEC opener.