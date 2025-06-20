LSU Faces Coastal Carolina in Thrilling Championship Series

OMAHA, Neb. — The College World Series is reaching its climax as LSU prepares to battle Coastal Carolina for the national title starting Saturday night.

LSU, aiming for its eighth championship title, enters the series after a dramatic semifinal victory against Arkansas. The Tigers prevailed 6-5 in a gripping game that showcased clutch performances and late-inning fireworks.

In the semifinals, LSU’s Jared Jones delivered a standout performance, hitting a game-tying home run in the eighth inning and clinching the victory with a single in the ninth. “That’s what you call clutch,” said an enthusiastic fan.

Coastal Carolina, on a remarkable 26-game winning streak, claimed victory in their semifinal matchup, securing their spot in the championship series. The Chanticleers previously won the College World Series in 2016, and they are eager to add another title to their history.

The final game in the series is set to unfold in a best-of-three format, and fans are eager to witness the intense rivalry between LSU and Coastal Carolina. The atmosphere in Omaha promises to be electric as both teams strive for glory.

Arkansas, however, faced heartbreak in the semifinals. The Razorbacks were leading LSU 5-3 in the ninth inning when defensive errors and untimely misplays allowed the Tigers to tie and then secure the win. Charles Davalan’s misplay in left field was particularly painful for Arkansas fans.

Despite the loss, Arkansas rookie Justin Thomas shone bright in the competition, hitting .571 in the series. As both teams focus their sights on the championship, LSU will aim to continue its legacy while Coastal Carolina seeks redemption.

The first game of the championship series begins Saturday night and will be broadcast live on ESPN.