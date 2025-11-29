LSU Faces Oklahoma in Pivotal Week 14 Showdown

Norman, OK – LSU will look to extend its winning streak to three games as they face the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14 of the 2025 college football season. The game is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, with a broadcast on ABC.

After recent victories against Arkansas and Western Kentucky, LSU enters the matchup with a 7-4 record. Interim head coach Frank Wilson has been preparing his team for a tough challenge against Oklahoma, currently ranked No. 8 with a 9-2 record.

The stakes are higher as Lane Kiffin, a potential candidate for LSU’s head coach position, is expected to announce his future on the same day as the game. This adds another layer of intensity to Saturday’s events.

Professional oddsmakers are favoring the Sooners, who are predicted to win by 10.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of November 23. LSU has underdog odds of +315, while Oklahoma stands at -410 for the moneyline. The total for the game is set at 38.5 points.

This season, LSU has struggled against the spread at 3-8, failing to cover in their last three games. In their last match, the Tigers were favored by 22.5 points but narrowly won against Western Kentucky by just three points. Low-scoring matches have characterized their season, with the Under cashing in eight of their eleven games.

Oklahoma, on the other hand, stands at 9-2 straight up and has a more favorable record against the spread at 6-4-1. They successfully covered a 4.5-point spread with a 17-6 victory against Missouri last weekend, marking their third consecutive cover.

Last season, LSU triumphed over Oklahoma 37-17 in Baton Rouge, marking the first-ever SEC meeting between the two programs. The anticipation for this rematch is high as LSU seeks to close out the regular season on a winning note.