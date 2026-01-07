LSU Falls to Texas A&M in SEC Opener, 75-72

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The LSU Tigers fought valiantly but ultimately fell to Texas A&M 75-72 in their SEC opener on Saturday at Reed Arena. The defeat dropped LSU to 12-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play, while Texas A&M improved to 11-3 and 1-0 in the SEC.

Star point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. was sidelined due to a left leg injury, impacting the Tigers’ dynamics on the court. Coach Matt McMahon described Thomas’s condition as uncertain ahead of their return to Baton Rouge, leaving LSU to rely on freshman Jalen Reece to lead the offense.

Despite the setback, the Tigers demonstrated resilience. Reece finished with four points, seven assists, and a steal in 36 minutes. Max Mackinnon supported Reece with five assists and added 20 points, hitting four three-pointers during the game.

Texas A&M’s Rashaun Agee led the Aggies with 15 points, supported by Ruben Dominguez’s 13 and Ali Dibbs’ 12. The home team gained momentum late in the first half, with Dominguez sinking a three that pushed A&M ahead 37-34 at the break.

The second half saw multiple lead changes as LSU clawed back from a 10-point deficit. Mike Nwoko, contributing significantly with 21 points, played a crucial role in bringing LSU back into contention.

With just over two minutes left, LSU took a slim lead at 66-64, but the Tigers’ turnovers allowed Texas A&M to regain control. Agee’s layup put the Aggies ahead as the clock wound down, culminating in LSU’s last chance to tie the game with a missed three-pointer from Mazi Mosley at the buzzer.

LSU shot 46.3% from the field but struggled with turnovers, recording 16 throughout the game. Coach McMahon acknowledged the fight from his players but emphasized the need for better execution moving forward. The Tigers will next face South Carolina at home on Tuesday evening.