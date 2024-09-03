LSU Football Stumbles in Season Opener Against USC

Las Vegas, NV – In a thrilling season opener featuring two ranked teams, LSU football faced a tough challenge as they fell to No. 23 USC with a final score of 27-20 on Sunday night.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier led the Tigers with impressive stats, throwing for 304 yards and two touchdown passes. Nussmeier quickly connected with junior receiver Kyren Lacy in the opening drive, showcasing an immediate offensive rhythm.

The game began with Nussmeier finding Lacy for two consecutive 15-yard receptions, moving the ball across midfield. On a crucial 4th-and-2 situation from the LSU 39, Nussmeier targeted Lacy once more, securing a three-yard gain. However, an incompletion on a 4th-and-3 from the USC 3-yard line resulted in a turnover on downs, preventing an early score.

The Tigers’ defense made an immediate impact, with junior linebacker Harold Perkins halting USC’s advance with a tackle for loss on running back Woody Marks. Despite dominating the time of possession in the first quarter, with LSU holding the ball for 12 minutes, the score remained tied at zero.

USC was the first to score in the second quarter, completing an impressive eight-play, 87-yard drive that culminated in a touchdown. However, LSU quickly countered with a nine-play scoring drive of their own, leveling the score at 7-7 after a 19-yard touchdown catch by Lacy.

LSU continued to match USC’s efforts as Damien Ramos converted a 45-yard field goal, tying the game at 10-10 just before halftime. The score remained even at the break after a missed field goal attempt by USC.

Defensively, LSU fired up in the third quarter, forcing a USC field goal after a critical sack by senior defensive end Saivion Jones. Moments later, LSU regained the lead with a touchdown catch by Aaron Anderson, making it 17-13.

Despite a valiant effort, the Trojans reclaimed the lead late in the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass from Miller Moss to Ja’Kobi Lane. Although Nussmeier managed to tie the game again with a successful field goal, LSU’s defense ultimately succumbed to a rushing touchdown from USC, sealing the fate of the game at 27-20.

Following the game, LSU coach Brian Kelly expressed his concerns regarding penalties that contributed to the loss. He emphasized the need for discipline and reflected on missed scoring opportunities.