LSU Holds Off Louisiana Tech in 23-7 Victory

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Garrett Nussmeier passed for 237 yards and a touchdown as No. 3 LSU Tigers defeated the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 23-7 on Saturday night. The win improved LSU’s record to 2-0, while Louisiana Tech fell to 1-1.

LSU, heavily favored to win by nearly five touchdowns, didn’t lead by more than 10 points until late in the third quarter. Coach Brian Kelly acknowledged the struggles, stating, “We’re not happy with production across the board. I’m not happy with the performance, but it’s a win.”

The Tigers’ defense played a critical role, limiting Louisiana Tech to just 154 total yards and not allowing a point until the fourth quarter, when reserve quarterback Blake Baker connected with Devin Gandy for a 33-yard touchdown pass with 4:02 remaining in the game.

LSU’s Caden Durham rushed for a 3-yard touchdown, contributing to a 23-7 tally. The Tigers dominated in time of possession, holding the ball for over 36 minutes compared to Louisiana Tech’s 23 minutes.

Barion Brown was a standout for the Tigers, catching eight passes for 94 yards. He expressed confidence in his performance, saying, “I was just out there having fun, letting the game come to me.” Coach Kelly praised Brown, noting, “That’s what we expected from him.”

Despite the win, the Tigers faced challenges during the game. Nussmeier threw his first interception of the season on LSU’s opening drive, and the team struggled to convert drives into touchdowns. Kelly commented on the need for improvement, saying, “Everybody collectively did not live up to the standard that we have set here.”

Injuries were a concern for LSU, with center Braelin Moore and tight end Trey’Dez Green both exiting during the game. Kelly reported they would undergo imaging on Sunday.

Looking ahead, Louisiana Tech will host New Mexico State in their Conference USA opener next Saturday. Meanwhile, LSU faces a crucial match against Florida next week to kick off their SEC schedule.