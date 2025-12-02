LSU’s Kiffin Focused on Flipping Recruits Ahead of Signing Day

OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin, the new head football coach at LSU, is already actively pursuing recruits just days before the early signing period. Kiffin made the move to LSU from Ole Miss, and his immediate task includes flipping two four-star wide receiver prospects to join him in Baton Rouge.

Brayden Allen, a four-star recruit from Lafayette Christian Academy in Lafayette, Louisiana, had been committed to Oklahoma until recently. On Sunday, multiple reporters from On3 said they received predictions that he would switch his commitment to LSU. Currently ranked No. 420 in the 2026 class by the 247Sports Composite, Allen is seen as a valuable addition to Kiffin’s new program.

Corey Barber, another four-star wide receiver from Clay-Chalkville High in Pinson, Alabama, has also decommitted from Ole Miss and revealed that his decision was influenced by his relationship with George McDonald, a former Ole Miss coach who has joined Kiffin at LSU. Barber told Rivals/On3, “I have been talking with Coach McDonald today. He is a great guy and we have a great relationship. LSU is now a school I have to consider.” He is currently ranked No. 169 in the 2026 class.

As the early signing period approaches, which runs from December 3 to December 5, LSU’s recruiting class is ranked No. 12 nationally by 247Sports. If Allen and Barber commit to LSU, they would become the fourth and fifth wide receivers in Kiffin’s recruitment efforts for this class.

Kiffin’s swift action on the recruiting trail highlights the urgency felt by new coaches during this busy time. With many programs looking to secure commitments before the signing period, LSU is expected to be competitive in attracting some of the best talent while Kiffin solidifies his new coaching staff.

As LSU shifts its focus to recruiting, the stakes are high as incoming recruits decide their futures in college football.