LSU Outlasts Clemson in Tight Matchup, Concerns Raised for Clemson’s Offense

BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN analyst Greg McElroy recently discussed the implications of Clemson‘s 17-10 loss to LSU on his Always College Football show, alongside fellow analyst Danny Kanell, a former Florida State quarterback.

McElroy initiated the conversation by questioning whether LSU’s victory was a reflection of their strength or a sign of Clemson’s struggles on offense. “That was the biggest concern for me after that one,” Kanell noted, highlighting his pre-game curiosity about Clemson’s defensive prowess, particularly regarding stars like Peter Woods and T.J. Parker, who are projected to be first-round NFL picks.

Despite this, Kanell recalled that Clemson’s rushing defense had ranked near the bottom of the ACC the previous season. “But the defense actually did [perform well],” he said.

He cited concerns regarding Clemson’s running game, which has historically leaned on standout running backs like Phil Mafah and Will Shipley. This year, however, the team turned to Adam Randall, a converted wide receiver, to fill that role. “They like to run in space a little more, but that was concerning for me,” Kanell added.

Clemson struggled severely on the ground, recording only 31 yards on 20 carries against LSU. Randall led the rushing attack with 16 yards and a touchdown on five attempts. Additionally, Kanell expressed worries about quarterback Cade Klubnik‘s performance. Klubnik, who entered the season as the preseason ACC Player of the Year, completed 19 of 38 passes for 230 yards and an interception.

“I felt there were a couple of quarterbacks coming into the season — LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and Penn State’s Drew Allar — and I would have expected Klubnik to shine on that stage,” Kanell said. Instead, he compared Klubnik’s performance unfavorably with last year’s opener against Georgia, saying he lacked confidence.

Despite these challenges, Kanell remains optimistic about Clemson’s potential for the season, suggesting they can still qualify for the 12-team College Football Playoff. However, he questioned their capability to secure a national championship title, stating, “The schedule is very manageable, but I do wonder — I still think they’re a playoff team; I don’t know if they’re a national championship team just yet.”