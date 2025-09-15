LSU Prepares to Face Florida Amid Pregame Mishap

Baton Rouge, Louisiana — The No. 3 LSU Tigers are gearing up to host the Florida Gators in a highly anticipated football matchup this Saturday at Tiger Stadium. LSU enters the game with a winning streak, following a 23-7 victory over Louisiana Tech in Week 2.

In contrast, Florida suffered a setback last week, falling to No. 18 South Florida by a score of 18-16, which put their record at 1-1. As the teams prepare to clash, all eyes are on the field and the figures surrounding this SEC showdown.

Laura Rutledge, a prominent sportscaster with the SEC Network, arrived in Baton Rouge on Friday to cover the game. However, she experienced an unexpected hair mishap during the pregame coverage. Rutledge took to Instagram to share the awkward moment, humorously embracing the scene.

“Today in Baton Rouge…” she captioned a photo showing her hair in disarray, reminiscent of a scene from the 1998 comedy “There’s Something About Mary.” Instead of letting the incident distract her, Rutledge remained professional as the broadcast continued, demonstrating her commitment to the job.

The highly anticipated kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ABC, promising an exciting evening for college football fans.