LSU Pursues Elijah Robinson as Defensive Coordinator from Syracuse

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is reportedly in talks to hire Elijah Robinson as its new defensive line coach. Sources confirm that Robinson, currently with Syracuse, is the top candidate for the position.

Robinson joined Syracuse as defensive coordinator under head coach Fran Brown earlier this year. Before that, he served as the interim head coach at Texas A&M after Jimbo Fisher was let go mid-season. At Texas A&M, Robinson was instrumental in developing a defensive line that ranked in the top 20 nationally for rushing defense and total defense.

This past season, the Aggies ranked 17th in the nation in rushing defense and led the SEC in sacks and tackles for loss. Robinson’s solid track record includes mentoring players who have been drafted into the NFL, greatly enhancing his reputation as a coach.

Robinson was recognized as the No. 1 recruiter for the 2022 season and played a key role in Texas A&M signing the nation’s top recruiting class. His success in recruiting has made him a sought-after coach among major programs.

At Syracuse, Robinson had recently transitioned from being the defensive coordinator to sharing defensive responsibilities as co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach. LSU, however, is eager to have him focus solely on the defensive line.

The situation is developing, and a resolution regarding Robinson’s possible move is expected imminently.