LSU Running Back Arrested for Accessory to Murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – A freshman football player from Louisiana State University (LSU), JT Lindsey, surrendered to university police on Friday, August 8, 2025, following an arrest warrant for two felony counts of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Lindsey, a resident of Alexandria, is accused of harboring two teenagers, 17-year-old Shemell Jacobs and 18-year-old Keldrick Jordan, in his campus dorm earlier this year. Both suspects were wanted in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Corey Brooks that occurred in Alexandria last May.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Jacobs and Jordan at the Nicholson Gateway dorms on Monday, August 4. They reportedly had been staying at Lindsey’s dorm for nearly two weeks before their apprehension, according to sources familiar with the case.

In a recent discovery, marshals found several firearms in Lindsey’s dorm, including two AR-15 rifles, a Draco, and a Glock. His attorney, Kris Perret, stated that Lindsey was unaware that Jacobs and Jordan were wanted for murder, claiming he was at football camp during the events leading to the arrest.

However, the warrant indicates that an associate of Lindsey reported he had knowledge of the suspects’ status. It alleges that he knowingly helped Jacobs and Jordan evade law enforcement.

Despite facing serious charges, Lindsey’s lawyer maintains his client did not participate in any underlying crimes. Lindsey is described on LSU’s website as a four-star recruit and the recipient of the Warrick Dunn Award for outstanding high school football players in Louisiana.

Perret stated, “My client maintains he’s fully innocent of all charges and any wrongdoing,” and confirmed that they are cooperating with the LSU Police Department.

The Alexandria Police Department had been actively pursuing Jacobs and Jordan and warned that anyone found harboring them would face prosecution. “Let me be clear, anyone found protecting or harboring these violent individuals will be held accountable,” said Alexandria Police Chief Chad Gremillion.

Lindsey’s bond was set at $5,000, and he has since been released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was informed by LSU after his release that he is temporarily suspended from all football activities pending the legal proceedings.