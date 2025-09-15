LSU Secures First Commitment for 2027 Class from QB Peyton Houston

SHREVEPORT, La. — LSU has landed its first commitment for the 2027 recruiting class with the signing of quarterback Peyton Houston, a standout from Evangel Christian Academy. He announced his decision Monday morning after attending the Tigers’ recent victory over Florida.

Houston, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, is ranked as the 11th best quarterback in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite. His commitment adds significant depth to LSU’s quarterback roster, a position that has been a critical focus for the team since head coach Brian Kelly took over in late 2021.

The signal caller had an impressive sophomore season in which he threw for 4,480 yards and 38 touchdowns while completing 70% of his passes. In addition, he rushed for 690 yards and seven touchdowns. So far this season, Houston is showing he can maintain this level of performance, completing 68% of his throws for 664 yards and five touchdowns.

“It’s big staying home. It’s a great feeling for the family,” Houston told ESPN. The decision comes after he turned down offers from notable programs including Oklahoma and USC.

Houston’s recruitment intensified since last season when he set the Louisiana state record with an 817-yard game against Captain Shreve High School. He has been a top target for LSU’s offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, who has made consistent communication with Houston a priority.

Sloan praised Houston’s abilities, describing him as an “advanced natural passer” with a quick delivery and strong accuracy. His consistent performance has positioned him as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Five level.

The commitment is critical for LSU as they have faced challenges in securing high-caliber quarterbacks in recent recruiting cycles. The team has struggled to maintain depth at the position, with previous quarterbacks leaving the program through the transfer portal.

Houston can officially sign with LSU in December 2026, but he has already solidified his place in the program’s future. His pledge also boosts LSU’s national ranking in recruiting amid ongoing shifts within the squad.