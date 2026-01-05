LSU Signs Running Back Raycine Guillory from Transfer Portal

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — LSU has signed running back Raycine Guillory from the NCAA Transfer Portal, the team announced on Monday. Guillory, a 5-foot-9, 190-pound player, previously played for the Utah Utes and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Guillory was a three-star recruit coming out of Aledo High School in Texas and had been ranked the No. 478 player in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite rankings. The running back redshirted during his freshman season at Utah and made only one appearance, where he rushed for four yards.

As LSU rebuilds its running back depth under new head coach Lane Kiffin, Guillory’s signing is notable. LSU currently has only one scholarship running back, freshman Harlem Berry, who has decided to remain with the program despite the coaching changes. Meanwhile, four other running backs have entered the transfer portal: Caden Durham, Kaleb Jackson, Ju’Juan Johnson, and JT Lindsey.

Guillory had previously considered other programs, including Ole Miss, where Kiffin served as head coach before taking the helm at LSU. “This place is built for championships with championship expectations,” Kiffin said during his introductory press conference. “We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want.”

The Tigers are also looking to add more firepower to their roster, recently hosting former UC Davis running back among others. Guillory’s commitment marks LSU’s second addition from the transfer portal this offseason, joining Hawaii wide receiver Jackson Harris.

Lane Kiffin takes over an LSU program that has high aspirations after a challenging previous season, one in which the team averaged only 22.8 points per game. The addition of Guillory could help solidify the running attack as LSU aims to improve its performance on the field.