LSU Tigers Celebrate 1-0 Start After Clemson Victory
BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU Tigers began their season with a 17-10 victory over preseason No. 4 Clemson, marking their first 1-0 start since 2019. This win propelled LSU from No. 9 to No. 3 in the latest AP Poll.
Head coach Brian Kelly expressed pride in the team’s performance and emphasized the importance of their ‘1-0’ mantra for the season. “This is our mantra for the year,” Kelly stated. “We want to go 1-0 each week, and we have to replicate all the things that we did to get to 1-0. That goal for us will be the same each and every week.”
As the Tigers prepare for their home opener against Louisiana Tech this Saturday night, Kelly mentioned that this game is vital but no more significant than others. The Tigers aim to avoid mistakes made in their previous season’s opener against Nicholls, where they struggled despite a 44-21 win. Kelly is determined to maintain high standards for his team.
“There’s a standard of playing football here at LSU, and that’s the standard that we’re going to have to play when we go on that field,” Kelly said. He believes that consistency is crucial for success throughout the season.
In their game against Clemson, the Tigers showcased remarkable defensive strength, limiting the opposing offense to just one touchdown. The Tigers forced critical adjustments and played with poise under pressure. Players like Mansoor Delane and West Weeks delivered noteworthy performances, contributing to the team’s success.
LSU’s upcoming challenge against Louisiana Tech is seen as an opportunity to continue building on their momentum. During preseason, LSU entrenched the ‘1-0’ mindset into their training culture. This mentality focuses on taking each game as it comes and keeping distractions at bay. Senior linebacker West Weeks noted, “It wasn’t just for the first game that we wanted to go 1-0. We want to go 1-0 every single week.”
As the Tigers look forward to the season ahead, the approach remains clear: maintain focus and execute their plan week by week to build on their recent achievements.
