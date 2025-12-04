LSU Tigers Face Boston College Eagles in ACC/SEC Challenge Clash

CHESNUT HILL, Massachusetts — The LSU Tigers will play their first road game of the season against the Boston College Eagles in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday night at 6:15 p.m. CT. The game will be available via the LSU Sports Radio Network and the ACC Network.

LSU comes into the matchup with a perfect 7-0 record after winning the Emerald Coast Classic last weekend, defeating DePaul 96-63 in the championship match. Dedan Thomas Jr. was named MVP of the tournament and was joined on the all-tournament team by Max Mackinnon. The Tigers have received national attention, currently ranked 19th in the NCAA NET Rankings.

In comparison, the Eagles sit at 4-4 following a 73-60 win over Harvard last Wednesday. Fred Payne led Boston College with 17 points, while Donald Hand Jr. averages 15.4 points per game. The Eagles have struggled with consistency, particularly in outside shooting, but their defensive strength has been a highlight so far this season.

LSU has shown offensive prowess this season, averaging 94.3 points per game while only allowing 68.3 per game. Players like Mike Nwoko and Marquel Sutton contribute heavily to their scoring while Dedan Thomas leads the league with 7.0 assists per game. However, the Tigers must adjust for the absence of Jalen Reed, who is out for the season due to an Achilles injury.

Coach Earl Grant of Boston College emphasized the need for cohesion and trust among his players. He noted the team’s improvement in assists as a sign of their growing chemistry on the court. The Eagles aim to use their defensive strategy to challenge LSU’s high-scoring offense.

The stakes for both teams are high; a win for Boston College could propel them back into the rankings while LSU’s undefeated record is on the line. The game will take place at Conte Forum, and fans can tune in through various broadcast options.