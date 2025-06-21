LSU Tigers Face Coastal Carolina in College World Series Opener

OMAHA, Neb. — The LSU Tigers and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are set to clash in Game 1 of the College World Series championship Saturday at Charles Schwab Field. Both teams earned their spots in the title series after impressive wins in the semifinals earlier this week.

LSU (51-15), ranked as the No. 6 seed, reached the finals with a thrilling 6-5 walk-off victory over Arkansas on Wednesday. In a dramatic bottom of the ninth, Jared Jones secured the win with a game-winning hit that drove in Luis Hernandez.

The Tigers, striving for their eighth national title, have a storied history, having previously claimed championships in 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2009, and 2023. Coach Jay Johnson expressed pride in his team, saying, “I would coach this team forever. I’ve been telling them that since March or April.”

On the opposing side, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (56-11), under first-year head coach Kevin Schnall, aim for their second national title. Schnall emphasized the team’s skill, stating, “It’s incredible, but it’s not unbelievable. And it’s not unbelievable because we’ve got really good players.” Coastal’s previous championship came in 2016.

The Chanticleers advanced to the finals after a dominant 11-3 victory over Louisville, showcasing their high-powered lineup and solid pitching staff. Their current 26-game winning streak sets a record for the program, reflecting their strength this season.

Fans can tune in for live coverage of the series opener at 6 p.m. ET, with the matchup broadcasted on ESPN. The championship series is structured in a best-of-three format, with the teams battling for college baseball’s ultimate prize.