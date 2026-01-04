Sports
LSU Tigers Prepare to Face Undefeated Vanderbilt Commodores
Nashville, Tennessee — The No. 5 LSU Tigers (14-1) will take on the No. 12 Vanderbilt Commodores (14-0) on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at Memorial Gymnasium. The game is set to start at 5 p.m. ET and will be available for viewers on ESPN.
LSU comes into this matchup seeking redemption after their recent loss to Kentucky. The Tigers fell 80-78 at the buzzer in their Southeastern Conference (SEC) opener. Head coach Kim Mulkey acknowledged the need for improvement following the defeat, emphasizing the importance of this game for her team’s morale and ranking.
On the other hand, Vanderbilt is riding high after winning their first SEC game and maintaining a perfect record. Commodores coach Shea Ralph expressed that this matchup is a significant test for her squad. “This is our chance to show that we are true contenders,” Ralph said during a press conference.
The Commodores have displayed outstanding performance, with some players significantly increasing their stats this season. Their star player is currently averaging top assists in Division I, adding to their potent offense, which will be crucial against a formidable LSU team.
Mulkey noted that despite LSU’s strength of schedule being ranked low, they are still a serious threat in college basketball. The gumbo tigahs are looking to prove they can compete at the highest level, especially against a competitive SEC opponent.
This game not only holds significant implications for the conference standings, but it can also impact seeding in upcoming tournaments. Both teams are eager to secure a victory and bolster their respective positions.
