LSU Tigers Stun Arkansas in Chaotic Ninth Inning

OMAHA, Nebraska — The LSU Tigers pulled off a stunning comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat Arkansas 6-5 in the semifinals of the Men’s College World Series on June 19, 2025. Trailing by two runs, the Tigers rallied to score three runs, clinching their spot in the finals against Coastal Carolina.

In the climactic ninth inning, LSU capitalized on Arkansas’ mistakes. Derek Curiel reached second base after a throwing error, and Ethan Frey drew a walk. With two outs and runners on first and second, Luis Hernandez hit a deep fly ball that fell from the outfielder’s glove, allowing Curiel and Frey to score, tying the game.

Jared Jones then stepped up with a runner in scoring position and delivered a game-winning hit, driving home the winning run. LSU head coach Jay Johnson described the moment as “thrilling” and praised his team’s perseverance in crucial situations.

Earlier in the game, Arkansas had taken a 5-3 lead in the top of the ninth with a two-RBI single from Justin Thomas Jr. However, the Tigers did not give up, fighting back to secure the victory. This marked Arkansas’ fifth consecutive loss to LSU in Omaha, further deepening their struggles against the Tigers in the World Series.

The dramatic win sets the stage for LSU to face Coastal Carolina, who boasts a 26-game winning streak. Game 1 of the finals is scheduled for June 21 at 7 p.m. ET, and fans can watch it on ESPN.