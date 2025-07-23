Lubbock Faces Showers, Thunderstorms After Weekend Heatwave

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – After experiencing a hot weekend with temperatures reaching 98° on Saturday and 101° on Sunday, Lubbock is welcoming a change in weather today. A shift in the atmospheric pattern has allowed for showers and thunderstorms to scatter across the South Plains this morning.

Weather experts predict that this change will bring additional spotty storms and showers to the area later today. Over the next few days, residents can expect more of the same—a slight chance of early morning showers, followed by a higher chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.

The threat of severe weather remains low; however, some storms may produce significant rainfall. This could lead to road and street flooding, alongside some gusty winds. While afternoons may feel slightly less intense than recent temperatures, they will still remain quite hot. The average high for late July to early August in Lubbock is around 94°.

Lubbock’s recorded high temperatures during this period have peaked between 102° to 108°, with an all-time record of 114°, set on June 27, 1994. Following this morning’s scattered thunderstorms and showers, sunny skies are expected to return by early afternoon.

Late in the afternoon, more clouds will develop, increasing the likelihood of hit or miss thunderstorms and showers. Locally heavy rain and strong wind gusts remain possible, with flooding risks on roads and streets. The western viewing areas are likely to see a 40% chance of afternoon storms, while the central viewing area, including Lubbock and Plainview, will have about a 20% chance. The chances drop to 10% near the Caprock, with no rain expected east of it today.

Aside from storms, winds will be slightly breezy, blowing from the south at 10 to 20 mph intermittently. A high-pressure system that contributed to the hot, dry weekend is set to return later this week, which will likely reduce rain chances while increasing temperatures once again.

Temperatures are projected to rise from the mid-week average to near 100 degrees by the upcoming weekend.