Sports
Lucas Bergvall Scores First Premier League Goal for Tottenham
London, England – Lucas Bergvall scored his first Premier League goal today, helping Tottenham beat West Ham 2-0 at London Stadium. The 19-year-old Swedish forward scored in the 57th minute, converting a header from Cristian Romero‘s cross.
This goal not only marked Bergvall’s debut in the Premier League but also made him Tottenham’s youngest scorer since 2015. Commentator Niklas Holmgren noted, “It’s a moment he will remember forever.”
The match turned tense when West Ham’s Tomas Soucek received a red card shortly before Bergvall’s goal. BBC expert Paul Robinson remarked, “It goes from bad to worse for West Ham,” highlighting Bergvall’s perfect timing on the play.
Early in the match, Spurs had a goal disallowed due to a free-kick incident in the penalty area, frustrating Tottenham’s James Maddison. “Honestly, the referees and VAR have started the season poorly,” he opined on social media.
Pape Sarr had opened the scoring for Tottenham just two minutes into the second half. Bergvall also assisted Micky van de Ven for the third goal. Following the match, Bergvall was congratulated by head coach Thomas Frank as he left the field in the 79th minute.
Tottenham’s victory today propels them further in the league, showcasing the potential of their young talent.
