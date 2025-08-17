Lucas Bravo and Shailene Woodley Enjoy Camping Trip Together

Los Angeles, CA — Lucas Bravo, the star of "Emily in Paris," and actress Shailene Woodley have taken their romance to new heights with a recent camping trip. Bravo shared glimpses of their outdoor adventure on social media on Wednesday, August 13.

In several photos posted online, Bravo, 37, and Woodley, 33, can be seen enjoying their time in the great outdoors. One image features them lounging in the back of a camper van dressed casually. Woodley, wearing a cozy gray cardigan, smiled as she embraced Bravo. Another photo showcased the couple posing with friends next to a Land Rover.

Bravo and Woodley have been linked since March. They made their social media debut as a couple a few weeks later, sending fans into a frenzy. The couple sparked initial romance rumors earlier this year, as both actors had been relatively private about their relationship.

Apostrophe: "Howdy Slab City!" Bravo captioned one of his Instagram posts from their trip to the California desert on April 30. Despite the public interest, neither Bravo nor Woodley has publicly elaborated much on their relationship.

Bravo did share some insight into his approach to relationships during an interview with People earlier this year. "I like communication. It’s the basis of everything," he stated. He expressed his feelings against avoiding difficult conversations, saying he dislikes it when people shut down during discussions.

Woodley was previously engaged to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but their engagement ended in 2022. Reflecting on the relationship, Woodley admitted it was a beautiful experience but emotionally challenging. In a December 2024 interview with Outside magazine, she shared, "I felt like I lost my soul, myself, my happiness, my joy. I really understood depression and anxiety and complete soul detachment."

The world of NFL relationships can be complex, as seen in other high-profile cases like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Currently, Rodgers is married and has expressed deep affection for his new partner, Brittani, sharing his joy about their relationship on "Good Morning Football."

As both Bravo and Woodley navigate their romantic journeys, fans will be eagerly watching for updates.