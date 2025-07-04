Sports
Lucas Giolito Uses Video Game to Prepare for Red Sox Start
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Lucas Giolito is preparing for his start with the Boston Red Sox on July 4 with a unique homework routine. In his hotel room, he will review scouting reports on the Washington Nationals while playing a video game on his PlayStation 5. This routine has been a vital part of his training since 2019.
Giolito, who struggled during the 2018 season, recognized the need for improvement. He said, “I was so bad that I had to make some changes. I started taking scouting work more seriously.” This change, coupled with playing video games, helped him develop a productive learning style.
In 2019, he saw significant success, finishing with a 3.41 ERA and earning an All-Star nomination. Giolito explained how the game can depict realistic pitching scenarios that help him visualize execution. “I’m seeing myself execute the pitches the way I want to,” he said.
However, he faces unrealistic outcomes when playing against the computer, estimating that batters in the game have a low swing rate on challenging pitches. Still, he values the mental practice provided by the game. “There’s the visualization aspect,” Giolito noted.
Despite a poor player rating of 68 in the recent software update, Giolito has regained his form on the mound. Since adjusting his mechanics, he has posted a 0.72 ERA over his last four starts, averaging over six innings per outing with an impressive strikeout rate.
On July 4, Giolito will aim to turn his gaming success into a victory against the Nationals, hoping his innovative preparation pays off on the field.
