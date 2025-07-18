Lucas Glover Ties for 10th at 153rd Open Championship

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Lucas Glover played a strong round on Thursday at the 153rd Open Championship, finishing with an opening score of 69, placing him in a tie for 10th.

The 45-year-old professional golfer stood on the 13th tee, contemplating his next shot in a challenging breeze. Standing apart from his playing partners, he demonstrated his distinct style — no glove and a relaxed demeanor. Glover, who learned the game from the Harmon brothers, felt comfortable in his surroundings, especially on links golf courses.

Finishing in the top 20 comes with a sizable payout of $175,000, an incentive for Glover as he seeks better results. Surprisingly, he has never finished higher than 20th in this prestigious tournament, despite his strong iron play.

Ranked 16th on the Ryder Cup points list, Glover is determined to secure a spot on the 2025 team. He acknowledged the past opportunity, saying he should have been on the team in 2023. Next year, Keegan Bradley is set to be captain, and Glover hopes to be in contention for a place on the squad.

During his round, Glover maintained a steady performance, recording pars after making adjustments and finishing at two-under for the day. He executed a draw shot on the 13th hole, landing close to the pin for a two-putt par.

Glover’s early success in the tournament reflects the importance of consistent, high-percentage golf, especially in challenging conditions. As he navigates through the Open, he could be on the verge of achieving more than just a top-20 finish.