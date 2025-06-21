Cincinnati, USA — Lucas Ribeiro, a 26-year-old midfielder from Maranhão, Brazil, shone in the FIFA Club World Cup, scoring a remarkable goal for the Mamelodi Sundowns in their match against Borussia Dortmund. The goal came just 10 minutes into the first half, showcasing his skill and determination.

Ribeiro’s performance follows an impressive debut characterized by a goal assist against Ulsan Hyundai. The gifted player honored with the number 10 jersey is quickly making a name for himself on the international stage.

Born in Santa Helena, which has a population of about 42,000 and is located 117 km from São Luís, Ribeiro has never played professionally in Brazil. He developed his early skills at Sampaio Correa and Moto Club before moving to Pinheiros’ youth team in São Paulo. His talent earned him a contract with Valenciennes in France in 2017, where he began his professional career.

Despite being well-adjusted in Belgium, Ribeiro expressed excitement about his move to Mamelodi Sundowns five years ago. ‘It was the best decision I made in my life,’ he said. He appreciates the club’s ambition to win titles, which aligns with his career goals.

Ribeiro was the top scorer in the 2024/2025 season of the South African Premiership, netting 16 goals and providing nine assists in 26 appearances. His recent form has solidified his position as a key player for Sundowns.

As the team progresses in the tournament, both fans and analysts will be closely watching Ribeiro’s performance alongside notable teams like Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund in Group F of the Club World Cup.