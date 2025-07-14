Lucía Méndez’s Romance with ‘El Tigre’ Azcárraga Sparks Controversy in New Series

Mexico City, Mexico — The romance between actress and singer Lucía Méndez and Emilio Azcárraga Milmo, known as ‘El Tigre’, has resurfaced in public discussion thanks to the HBO Max series ‘Chespirito: Sin querer queriendo’. This production dives into the life of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, a key figure in Mexican television.

During the 70s and 80s, Televisa, owned by Azcárraga, was the launching pad for many Mexican stars. Méndez, who gained fame through various soap operas and music hits, was often linked to Azcárraga, leading to speculation about the nature of their relationship. While both denied a romantic connection for years, recent interviews shed light on their past.

Méndez admitted to a brief romance with Azcárraga, describing their relationship as marked by attraction and respect. She noted that he had a flirtatious demeanor but always respected her boundaries. The dynamics of power and workplace pressures contributed to the discreet nature of their encounters.

Despite her close ties with Televisa, Méndez faced challenges in the 90s when she received an offer from Telemundo. Azcárraga initially agreed to her move, but without follow-through, she lost her exclusive status with Televisa, a fate that befell many of Azcárraga’s favored actresses.

Although this setback impacted her career negatively, Méndez leveraged it to boost her music and business ventures. Now, the portrayal of her relationship with Azcárraga in ‘Chespirito: Sin querer queriendo’ has ignited debates among fans and critics alike. The series is currently the most-watched on HBO Max in the region.

The actress Hany Portocarrero plays Lucía Méndez in the series and has received praise for her performance. Critics have noted her physical resemblance and ability to capture Méndez’s essence without becoming a caricature. This retelling of a controversial chapter in Méndez’s life invites reflection on the influence of personal relationships in the entertainment industry.

The earlier silence surrounding Méndez’s and Azcárraga’s affair no longer holds, and their narrative has opened discussions on power dynamics and celebrity culture that remain relevant in Latin America today.