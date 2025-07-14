Entertainment
Lucía Méndez’s Romance with ‘El Tigre’ Azcárraga Sparks Controversy in New Series
Mexico City, Mexico — The romance between actress and singer Lucía Méndez and Emilio Azcárraga Milmo, known as ‘El Tigre’, has resurfaced in public discussion thanks to the HBO Max series ‘Chespirito: Sin querer queriendo’. This production dives into the life of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, a key figure in Mexican television.
During the 70s and 80s, Televisa, owned by Azcárraga, was the launching pad for many Mexican stars. Méndez, who gained fame through various soap operas and music hits, was often linked to Azcárraga, leading to speculation about the nature of their relationship. While both denied a romantic connection for years, recent interviews shed light on their past.
Méndez admitted to a brief romance with Azcárraga, describing their relationship as marked by attraction and respect. She noted that he had a flirtatious demeanor but always respected her boundaries. The dynamics of power and workplace pressures contributed to the discreet nature of their encounters.
Despite her close ties with Televisa, Méndez faced challenges in the 90s when she received an offer from Telemundo. Azcárraga initially agreed to her move, but without follow-through, she lost her exclusive status with Televisa, a fate that befell many of Azcárraga’s favored actresses.
Although this setback impacted her career negatively, Méndez leveraged it to boost her music and business ventures. Now, the portrayal of her relationship with Azcárraga in ‘Chespirito: Sin querer queriendo’ has ignited debates among fans and critics alike. The series is currently the most-watched on HBO Max in the region.
The actress Hany Portocarrero plays Lucía Méndez in the series and has received praise for her performance. Critics have noted her physical resemblance and ability to capture Méndez’s essence without becoming a caricature. This retelling of a controversial chapter in Méndez’s life invites reflection on the influence of personal relationships in the entertainment industry.
The earlier silence surrounding Méndez’s and Azcárraga’s affair no longer holds, and their narrative has opened discussions on power dynamics and celebrity culture that remain relevant in Latin America today.
Recent Posts
- Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia’s Feud Reignites Over New Song’s Lyrics
- Production Begins on HBO’s New Harry Potter Series with First Look
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep