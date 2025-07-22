Sports
Luciano Darderi Surpasses Top Players in ATP Titles
BASTAD, Sweden — Luciano Darderi, a 23-year-old Italian tennis player, defeated Jesper de Jong in the final of the Bastad Open on Sunday, July 20, 2025. Darderi’s victory at this ATP 250 event marks his third career title, placing him ahead of fellow players Lorenzo Musetti and Ben Shelton in total ATP tournaments won.
Darderi won the match with a score of 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, showcasing his strong performance on clay courts. This win adds to his previous titles at the Cordoba Open in 2024 and the Marrakech Open earlier this year.
Despite being ranked 45th in the world, Darderi’s success contrasts with Musetti and Shelton, who are both ranked in the top ten. Musetti, currently ranked seventh, has won two titles but has not triumphed in a tour-level event since 2022. Shelton, the eighth-ranked American, has claimed two titles, including the Tokyo Open in 2023 and the 2024 Houston Open.
Both top players have had strong showings in 2025, with Musetti and Shelton reaching the semi-finals of the French Open and Australian Open, respectively.
Tennis journalist Matt Roberts highlighted Darderi’s achievement during an episode of The Tennis Podcast. He remarked, “He is now in the top 50. He has won three career titles, which is more than Musetti, which is rather, you know… stops you in your tracks. Darderi is very, very good. Especially on clay.”
