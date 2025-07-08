Business
Lucid Air Grand Touring Sets New Electric Vehicle Record at 1,205 Kilometers
MUNICH, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) has set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the longest journey by an electric car on a single charge. The Lucid Air Grand Touring traveled an impressive 1,205 kilometers (749 miles) between St. Moritz, Switzerland, and Munich, Germany, exceeding the previous record by 160 kilometers.
This record-breaking journey showcased the car’s advanced electric powertrain technology, which delivers an output of 831 PS and reaches a top speed of 270 kilometers per hour. The Lucid Air Grand Touring also boasts a WLTP range of 960 kilometers and an energy consumption rating of 13.5 kWh/100 km. Its ultra-fast charging technology can add 400 kilometers of range in just 16 minutes.
Eric Bach, Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Engineer at Lucid, commented on the achievement, stating, “This range record represents a significant milestone – it’s yet another clear demonstration of the technological edge that defines Lucid.” He emphasized that their vehicles combine world-class efficiency with cutting-edge technology.
This marks the second successful collaboration between Lucid and Umit Sabanci, who previously set a record in 2024 for visiting the most countries on a single charge in a Lucid Air Grand Touring. Sabanci’s journey included nine countries and solidified his status as a pioneer in electric vehicle endurance.
"I'm proud to be part of a movement that proves electric mobility isn't just the future; it's already redefining what's possible today," Sabanci said. This latest record attempt further highlights the potential of electric vehicles in achieving unprecedented distances on a single charge.
For more information on Lucid products and their achievements, visit the official Lucid website.
