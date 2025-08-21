Lucid Group Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split to Boost Share Price

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lucid Group, Inc. has announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split following shareholder approval during a special meeting on August 18. This decision aims to increase the per-share trading price and attract institutional investors.

The reverse stock split will take effect at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 29, 2025. Trading on a split-adjusted basis is expected to begin at the opening of the market on September 2, 2025. Each shareholder will receive one new share for every ten shares they currently own, reducing the number of outstanding shares from approximately 3.07 billion to 307.3 million.

The authorized shares will also decrease from 15 billion to 1.5 billion. No action is required from stockholders or those holding shares through brokers, as positions will be automatically adjusted. However, cash payments will be issued for any fractional shares created by the reverse split.

Interim CEO Marc Winterhoff, while discussing the company’s strategies, has reiterated the intention behind this split. The move comes during a challenging period for Lucid, with stock values fluctuating and investor confidence wavering.

Concerns over previous performance reports have led to volatility, with the shares experiencing a 40% drop from a peak earlier in July. However, recent announcements, including plans to expand vehicle production and partnerships, aim to stabilize investor sentiment as the company prepares for a European market debut at the IAA Auto show in Munich next month.

The split is seen as a strategic maneuver aimed at addressing low share prices without altering the company’s overall market capitalization. While the board emphasizes no immediate financial benefit from the split, it hopes to improve the company’s attractiveness to larger institutional investors

More details about the reverse stock split are available in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.