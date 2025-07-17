Lucid Group Updates DreamDrive Pro with Hands-Free Features

NEWARK, Calif., July 15, 2025 — Lucid Group, Inc., a leading maker of electric vehicles, announced a major update to its DreamDrive® Pro suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This update introduces Hands-Free Drive Assist and Hands-Free Lane Change Assist features for its electric vehicles. The new functionalities will be available for Lucid Air owners starting on July 30, 2025, and for Lucid Gravity owners later this year.

This enhancement is a significant step in Lucid’s ongoing investment in ADAS and autonomous driving technologies. The DreamDrive Pro updates will enable users to drive hands-free and switch lanes without using their hands on compatible divided highways, using the turn signal to activate these features.

“The addition of these features to Lucid’s DreamDrive Pro offers a glimpse into the future that Lucid is building with the impressive capabilities of our software-defined vehicles,” said Kai Stepper, Vice President of ADAS and AD at Lucid. “With our in-house software, a comprehensive suite of 32 sensors, and regular OTA updates, we have a roadmap to continue to deliver significantly more functionality to our owners in the future.”

DreamDrive Pro is optional and includes a range of sensors such as LiDAR, radar, and various cameras for optimal performance. The updates are part of Lucid’s strategy to enhance the user experience and expand the capabilities of its electric vehicles.